The Pass area hosts several farmer’s markets, market nights and swap meets.
The Cherry Valley Farmers Market is held the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot next to True Value Hardware in Cherry Valley, 10223 Beaumont Ave.
The next Cherry Valley Farmer’s Market will be this Saturday, Aug. 17.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and the Pass Area Healthy Cities Initiative hosts an organic farmer’s market at the hospital’s north parking lot, 600 N. Highland Springs Ave. in Banning every Tuesday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Banning Chamber of Commerce and the Inspired Women Business Alliance sponsor the Banning Market Night every first and third Friday of each month in the parking lot behind the Banning Chamber of Commerce, 60 E. Ramsey St. in Banning from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The next Banning Market Night is this Friday, Aug. 16 at 60 E. Ramsey St.
The Beaumont Outdoor Market swap meet, owned by Los Angeles-based R.G. Canning Attractions, is held Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1501 E. 6th St. in Beaumont.
Admission is 50 cents, parking is free.
For information call (323) 560-7469 x500.
