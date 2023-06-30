On Sunday, June 25, sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of gunshots found a woman and a man dead in their vehicles at two separate locations in Cabazon in an what deputies believe were related incidents.

According to a sheriff’s department press release, at 4:40 p.m. deputies assigned to the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a shooting that occurred on the 1500 block of Elm Street, Cabazon. Upon arriving, deputies located a deceased female with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

As deputies were securing the initial scene, deputies were dispatched to a second shooting scene on the 5200 block of Riza Avenue, Cabazon. When deputies arrived, they located a deceased male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both crime scenes were secured and the Central Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation.

Based on witness statements and evidence located at both scenes, investigators determined both incidents are related. The female was identified as Rose V. Fidler, a 36-year-old resident of Cabazon. The male suspect was identified as Leonard Gamez, a 40-year-old resident of Cabazon and brother to Fidler.

There are no outstanding suspects, the police report stated.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Lead Investigator J. Letterly of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator R. Birmingham of the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station at 951–922–7100. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

