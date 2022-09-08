The Beaumont Police Department is investigating the deaths of two Beaumont residents found in a Creekside Lane home on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at 6:21 p.m. on Wednesday, the department was contacted by a person requesting a welfare check of her family members who reside in the 1500 block of Creekside Lane. The family member reported they had not been able to make contact with anyone in the residence for several days. Officers responded to the residence, but were unsuccessful making contact with anyone in the home. During the welfare check, officers saw signs of a possible crime, prompting officers to enter the residence, where they discovered two deceased persons.
The case is under investigation by the Beaumont Police Department Detective Bureau.
Officers have arrested a person of interest on unrelated charges, according to the press release.
The identity of the decedents are not being released until notification of next of kin. If anyone has information about this case, contact Detective Sgt. Macias at (951) 769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.