Two mail theft suspects arrested

On Monday, Sept. 4, the Beaumont Police Department arrested two San Bernardino women as suspects in the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Sundance community.
According to a police department press release, at 2:47 a.m., the department was contacted in reference to two subjects seen removing mail from community mailboxes in the Sundance community. Officers responded and located a vehicle matching the description in the area of Bilberry and Buttercup Way. Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained two female subjects. Inside the vehicle were numerous pieces of mail addressed to many Beaumont residents. The 38-year-old and 28-year-old women, both from San Bernardino, were arrested for mail theft, as well as felony warrants.
The Beaumont Police Department would like to remind its residents to be diligent about removing mail from mailboxes daily. Removing mail from your boxes reduces your chances of becoming a victim of theft or fraud. If you haven’t already, be sure to sign up for the USPS Informed Delivery Program, so that you can track and schedule mail and package deliveries. This case is still under investigation and if anyone has additional information, contact the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500.
