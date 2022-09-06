Two residents were killed in the Fairview Fire, which began before 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, and continues to burn near Hemet. As of Tuesday morning Cal Fire reported the fire at 2,400 acres burned and 5 percent contained.
Cal Fire Riverside, Hemet Fire Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department gave an incident briefing at 6 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a unified command was battling the rapidly moving fire with a great many resources, which according to Riverside County Fire Department, included 38 fire engine companies, nine fire crews and over 260 firefighters.
According to Cal Fire Incident Commander Josh Janssen, four air tankers and four firefighting helicopters were also scheduled to assist in the firefighting efforts on Tuesday.
“We have been very successful in obtaining and retaining the resources needed to provide suppression efforts on the fire,” Janssen said. “We have worked continuously through the evening putting in control lines and suppressive efforts for perimeter control, structure defense and life-saving measures.”
According to Janssen, the unified command has been provided every resource requested.
The fire was first reported in the area Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road near Hemet before 4 p.m. on Monday.
According to Janssen, the fire’s rapid expansion Monday afternoon was the result of drought-stricken fuels and atypical winds that pushed the fire in the opposite direction that fires in the area typically burn.
“This fire was moving in an opposite direction of what it would normally do on a typical day this time of year,” Janssen said. “Instead of a diurnal southwest wind it was actually coming out of the east and it pushed that fire west down the Avery Canyon.”
“The fire was in alignment with the wind and the canyon. So, everything lined up for a critical rate of spread at that given time in that canyon,” he added.
It is believed the rapid and atypical nature of the fire’s early stages contributed to the deaths of the two citizens and the injury of a third. It is believed the two deceased died while attempting to evacuate, Janssen said.
The identities of the fatalities had not been released as of Tuesday morning.
A hard evacuation order remains for the area south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley, west of Fairview Avenue and east of State Street.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has put on added patrols for the evacuation area in order to protect the homes of those who had to rapidly evacuate.
Also in response to the fire, Hemet Unified School District schools were not in session on Tuesday.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke and ash advisory for the Hemet-San Jacinto Valley, advising that residents limit their exposure to the poor air conditions.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
