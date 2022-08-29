On Saturday, Aug. 27, Banning police officers arrested a transient for the battery of a peace officer, during which one officer was injured.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Banning police officers were dispatched the report of a subject bothering a female and her child in the parking lot of Jack in the Box at 770 W. Ramsey St. Officers arrived in the area and were advised that the male fled on foot.
The male was located in the area of Eighth Street and Lincoln Street and was contacted by an officer. The male attempted to assault the officer and then ran from the location. He was eventually caught and arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
The male was identified as 42-year-old Gilbert Hernandez Jr., of Joshua Tree.
He continued to be assaultive toward officers and caused an injury to one of the officers involved in his arrest.
It was determined that Hernandez Jr. is on active probation for burglary and is a transient with no ties to the Banning community.
Hernandez Jr. was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on the following charges: battery on a peace officer, resisting with force, being under the influence of a controlled substance and probation violation.
