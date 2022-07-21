On Tuesday, July 19, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested a transient for the murder of a Banning resident found dead on a Highland street in May.
According to a sheriff’s department press release, at 5:24 a.m. on May 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the 7200 block of Mira Vista Avenue, Highland, for a report of an unresponsive male subject in the middle of the street. Deputies arrived and located Brian Luna, 47, of Banning, deceased in the roadway.
A suspect was not located at the time.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail assumed the investigation and a description of the unidentified suspect was developed.
On July 19 deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to a theft at a business on Base Line. Deputies located the suspect who was identified as Michael Curry, a 27-year-old transient. Curry matched the description of the suspect involved in Luna’s murder. Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded, interviewed and arrested Curry for murder.
Curry was booked at the Central Detention Center and later transferred to the West Valley Detention Center. Curry remains in custody without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
