Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 in Beaumont and Banning the morning of Wednesday, OCt. 26.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 is reduced to two lanes at Highland Springs Avenue in Banning due to a big rig collision, according to Cal Trans.

