Three killed in helicopter collision over Cabazon

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an incident in which three people aboard one of two helicopters that collided Sunday evening perished as firefighters responded to the Broadway Fire in Cabazon.
Crews had been dispatched to a structure fire on Aug. 6 near Broadway Street and Esparanza Avenue that had been called in at 6:03 p.m.
Subsequently, it sparked the Broadway Fire as nearby grass ignited a roughly 3-acre blaze, requiring a “full wildland fire dispatch,” CalFire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher explained during a news conference.
The agency called in additional aircraft to assist with the wildland fire.
The helicopters were among six aircraft that responded, according to CalFire.
The sky was clear and conditions were “breezy,” as is “typical of the Cabazon area,” according to Public Information Officer Richard Cordova.
In the incident, a Bell 407 helicopter used for fire spotting and observation collided with a Sikorsky S-64E, or “Skycrane,” which is used to deliver fire suppression material.
The Bell, which was flying under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, crashed into the ground as a result, and the Sikorsky was able to land safely nearby with two people aboard.
A second four-acre fire ignited by the helicopter crash and was extinguished.
“It is with great sadness that CalFire shares the tragic loss of our employees who perished in a midair collision yesterday evening while fighting the Broadway Fire in Riverside County,” in a tweet posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Aug. 7. “Our condolences go out t the family and friends of Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez and Exclusive Use Helicopter Pilot Tony Sousa.”
Bischof had 24 years of service with Cal Fire and Rodriguez 19.
Staff Wter David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
