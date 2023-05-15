On Sunday, May 14, three people were killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 10 east of Cabazon.
According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) press release, at 7:24 a.m., CHP officers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound west of Haugen-Lehmann Way. Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2022 Tesla Model 3, driven by a 31-year-old male from Indio was traveling on I-10 eastbound west of Haugen-Lehmann Way in the #3 lane. A red 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by a 39-year-old male from Anaheim was traveling on I-10 eastbound west of Haugen-Lehmann Way in the #2 lane. For reasons unknown and under investigation, the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Suburban crashed into one another causing the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban to lose control subsequently causing it to crash into the center divider. The Chevrolet then overturned ejecting six occupants, and partially ejecting one party.
Three occupants from the Chevrolet were pronounced deceased at the scene, including a 10-year-old female, a 12-year-old female and a 31-year-old-female. Four occupants from the Chevrolet sustained major injuries, including a 3-year-old female, a 7-year-old female, an 11-year-old female and a 15-year-old male. The driver of the Chevrolet sustained moderate injuries. The 41-year-old right front passenger of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries. All occupants within the Chevrolet were relatives and residents of Anaheim.
The driver and sole occupant of the Tesla was uninjured.
Preliminary information indicates not all occupants in the Chevrolet Suburban were using safety restraint systems or seatbelts.
I-10 eastbound was closed at Main Street until 3 p.m. when the left two lanes were re-opened. Traffic was diverted off at Main Street to Railroad Avenue, where vehicles re-entered I-10 eastbound at Haugen-Lehmann Way. All I-10 eastbound lanes were re-opened at 3:30 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol would like to remind you to only drive a vehicle with a safety belt/child safety seat for every occupant and always buckle up.
For further information, telephone interviews, questions, or if you have additional information regarding this incident, contact Public Information Officer Jason Montez at (951) 769-2000 ext. 221 or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
