On Monday, April 17, the Beaumont Police Department, with the assistance of the sheriff’s department and Menifee police, arrested three juvenile suspects for an armed carjacking in Beaumont.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at 11:06 p.m. Beaumont officers were dispatched to a business in the area of Second Street Marketplace in response to a driver who called to report his vehicle had been taken from him at gunpoint.
Officers contacted the driver who stated that while he was sitting in his vehicle, two Hispanic males approached him and pointed a black firearm at him. The suspects told the victim to get out of his vehicle and give them his cell phone. The victim complied with the demand and the suspects left in his vehicle. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.
A little over an hour after the incident, Riverside County Sheriff Department and Menifee Police Department located the vehicle in the city of Homeland. Deputies and Menifee police officers conducted a traffic stop and detained three suspects. Beaumont police officers responded to the location and located two firearms inside the vehicle. The vehicle was released back to the owner.
All three suspects were juveniles and charged with several felonies, including carjacking, and were transported to Juvenile Hall.
