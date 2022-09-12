Three people were injured in a crash at Banning Airport on Saturday, Sept. 10, involving a firefighting helicopter assigned to the Fairview Fire.
According to a Cal Fire press release, at 3:52 p.m. on Sept. 10 the helicopter crashed while landing. The pilot and two fire personnel sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local trauma center.
Banning Airport has been serving helicopters engaged in Fairview Fire firefighting efforts.
