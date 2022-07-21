The dog days of summer are here. It can be difficult to keep cool in triple digit temperatures, especially for the most vulnerable population, seniors.
Besides drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated, experts suggest wearing lightweight, breathable fabrics and wearing a hat when going outside.
Locally, there are options to cool down inside an air-conditioned building during the day.
The following locations are local air-conditioned public facilities designated as cooling centers:
Banning
Banning Senior Center
769 N. San Gorgonio
Open Monday through Friday
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beaumont
Albert A. Chatigny Community Center
1310 Oak Valley Parkway
Hours and days vary, depending on temperatures.
