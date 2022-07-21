The dog days of summer are here. It can be difficult to keep cool in triple digit temperatures, especially for the most vulnerable population, seniors.

Besides drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated, experts suggest wearing lightweight, breathable fabrics and wearing a hat when going outside.

Locally, there are options to cool down inside an air-conditioned building during the day.

The following locations are local air-conditioned public facilities designated as cooling centers:

Banning

Banning Senior Center

769 N. San Gorgonio

Open Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beaumont

Albert A. Chatigny Community Center

1310 Oak Valley Parkway

Hours and days vary, depending on temperatures.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Redlands man found guilty of 2017 shooting spree

Redlands man found guilty of 2017 shooting spree

A San Bernardino County jury has found Kenneth Scott Welch of Redlands guilty of all crimes and allegations he was charged with as a result of a 2017 shooting spree in Rialto, Highland and Hesperia that left one victim dead, and three others injured.

Pennsylvania Avenue crossing progresses

Pennsylvania Avenue crossing progresses

Beaumont is progressing with improvments to Pennsylvania Avenue, approving measures to advance service agreements and designs to widen the street and eventually alter the grade so the street passes below the railroad crossing.

Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation

Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree announces pending resignation

At the conclusion of the July 12 Banning city council meeting, Mayor Kyle Pingree announced that he would resign early from his position as of Aug. 31, and that his property has been listed for sale as he prepares to move out-of-state.

Utility user tax for Banning is headed to the ballot

Utility user tax for Banning is headed to the ballot

At its June 28 meeting, the Banning city council directed City Manager Doug Schulze to come up with a ballot measure outlining a potential utility user tax that the city could collect for park maintenance, improvements and general municipal purposes.

Marijuana oil lab dismantled

Marijuana oil lab dismantled

On Wednesday, April 27, after responding to a 911 call for a shed fire Banning police officers discovered and dismantled a marijuana wax lab in a Banning backyard.