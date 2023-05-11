On Tuesday, May 9, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigators arrested a 15-year-old suspect for a shooting at an inhabited dwelling in North Palm Springs on April 16.
According to a press release, at 11:37 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, deputies assigned to the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station responded to the 22800 block of Sterling Avenue, North Palm Springs to investigate multiple reports of gunshots in the area.
Deputies arrived within minutes and located a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence that was struck by gunfire. Deputies also located multiple spent shell casings near the vehicle. On April 17, 2023, Cabazon Station investigators assumed the investigation.
Station investigators were able to positively identify the shooter as a 15-year-old male resident from Palm Springs. On May 9, investigators arrested the suspect and subsequently served a search warrant at his residence.
During the search warrant, a firearm and large capacity magazines were located. Additionally, a large quantity of narcotics was also located and evidence consistent with narcotics sales.
The 15-year-old male juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall for the shooting, weapon violations and numerous drug-related charges.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Birmingham at 951-922-7100.
