On Friday, Sept. 9, Banning police officers arrested two transients for the burglary of train cars.

According to a Banning Police Department press release, at 4:04 p.m. officers responded to the railroad tracks, between Sunset Avenue and Highland Springs Avenue, in reference to reports of subjects breaking into train cars and stealing boxes from the train.

Officers arrived on scene and located two males opening boxes in a transient encampment near the tracks.

The males were identified as Matthew Slusher, 21, and Patrick Pettigrew, 44. Both males are known transients in the city of Banning, and both were arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property.

Approximately 40 packages were recovered and returned to the UPS cargo container they had been stolen from. Both males were booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

A symposium offers more sagacity for the water-wise

A symposium offers more sagacity for the water-wise

“Whiskey is for drinkin’, and water is for fightin’,” an adage that San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency board Vice President Mickey Valdivia used to kick off the PassEDA’s Sept. 15 water discussion hosted at Noble Creek Community Center in Beaumont.

Boys & Girls Clubs receive substantial grants

Boys & Girls Clubs receive substantial grants

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass (BGCSGP) has been awarded a few grants in recent weeks, from the Inland Empire Community Foundation, Bank of America and the Panda Cares Foundation.