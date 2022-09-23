On Friday, Sept. 9, Banning police officers arrested two transients for the burglary of train cars.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at 4:04 p.m. officers responded to the railroad tracks, between Sunset Avenue and Highland Springs Avenue, in reference to reports of subjects breaking into train cars and stealing boxes from the train.
Officers arrived on scene and located two males opening boxes in a transient encampment near the tracks.
The males were identified as Matthew Slusher, 21, and Patrick Pettigrew, 44. Both males are known transients in the city of Banning, and both were arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property.
Approximately 40 packages were recovered and returned to the UPS cargo container they had been stolen from. Both males were booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
