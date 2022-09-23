On Sunday, Aug. 28, Banning police officers responding to a vandalism incident arrested a Beaumont man for stalking, vandalism, making criminal threats and possession of an unregistered firearm with high capacity magazine.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at 12:59 p.m. Banning officers were dispatched to the report of a vandalism incident in the 1500 block of Valley Drive, in the city of Banning.
Officers made contact with a female who reported having multiple unwanted contacts with an ex-boyfriend. Some of those contacts involved the male making criminal threats and damaging property.
During the investigation the suspect was identified as Elijah Tremaine Johnson, 20. Officers located Johnson at his residence in Beaumont and arrested him.
After the execution of a search warrant at the residence, officers located an unregistered Polymer 80 handgun “ghost gun” and a 30-round high capacity magazine. Johnson was later booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for the following charges: stalking, criminal threats, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a high capacity magazine and vandalism.
