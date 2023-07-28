As of Friday morning, July 28, Cal Fire firefighters have reached 70 percent containment on a 100-acre wildfire that begun near the intersection of Mesa and Gilman streets in Banning.
The Sunset Fire was first reported at 6:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. By 9:45 p.m. that evening firefighters had stopped the fire’s forward rate of spread at 103 acres and reached 50 percent containment. An evacuation order that had been issued for the area south of Silver Star Drive, east of Sunset Avenue, north of Wilson Street and west of 16th Street was downgraded to an evacuation warning.
Sunset Avenue is closed from Wilson Street to Midnight Circle.
