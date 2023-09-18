On Friday, Sept. 15, the Banning Police Department arrested a Banning High School student who was found in possession of a gun on campus.
According to a police department press release, at 11:37 a.m., a Banning Police Department school resource officer (SRO), responded to the campus at 100 W. Westward Ave. in reference to a student possibly armed with a gun.
Upon arrival, the SRO contacted the student, along with school campus security. A search of the student and their property was conducted, and a loaded handgun was located.
The student was placed under arrest and was later booked into the Riverside County Juvenile Hall on four felony charges: possession a firearm at a public or private school, carrying a loaded firearm while non-registered, minor in unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of an “assault weapon.” A “kids with guns” protocol was conducted of the home of the juvenile by the school recourse officer along with detectives of the Banning Police Department and no additional weapons or contraband were located.
The Banning Police Department along with the Banning Unified School District is committed to the safety and the protection of our schools, community and it’s citizens, the release stated.
The Banning Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information about this incident. If anyone has information or witnessed this incident, please call the Banning Police Department at 951-922-3170.
