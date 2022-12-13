On Saturday, Dec. 10, a Beaumont man was killed in residential fire on Waterleaf Court.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at 12:13 a.m. on Dec. 10 officers responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1000 block of Waterleaf Court. Police officers and Cal Fire personnel arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames.
A family member who escaped the fire reported that a 59-year-old male was believed to still be inside. Firefighters made entry and located the male who was found to be deceased.
Several homes near the residence were evacuated and fortunately no other injuries were reported.
Due to the death, arson investigators responded to determine the cause of the fire. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. If anyone has additional information, contact the on-duty watch commander at (951) 769-8500.
