Stolen handgun found among airsoft guns

On Thursday, April 28, Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a suspect found in possession of a handgun reported as stolen while responding to a call about airsoft guns at a Beaumont park.
According to a police report, at 12:10 a.m. on April 28 officers were dispatched to Cascade Park in the North Sundance community regarding subjects seen with firearms. A citizen who was driving by the park heard the subjects talk about shooting someone.
Officers arrived in the area and observed two vehicles leaving the area. Officers conducted an investigative stop on one of the vehicles a short distance away. The vehicle was occupied by five subjects, three being juveniles. All subjects admitted to being at the park and in possession of airsoft guns. The juveniles were released to their parents and the adult driver and additional adult passenger took possession of the vehicle and were released from the scene.
The second vehicle was later located by assisting officers and a traffic stop was conducted in the area of Highland Springs and Eighth Street. The driver, a 19-year-old male from San Bernardino, was contacted. While speaking to the driver, officers observed what appeared to be a handgun.
Upon further investigation officers located a loaded handgun, two boxes of ammunition, two high-capacity magazines, a gaiter mask, gloves and several airsoft guns inside the vehicle. The handgun was found to have been reported stolen from Las Vegas, Nev. Officers also located over $8,000 in U.S. currency, a rifle round and two spent shell casings. The driver was subsequently arrested on several weapons-related charges and booked at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
