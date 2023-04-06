SR-60 closures scheduled for April 10

The Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) has scheduled lane and connector closures on State Route 60 on the night of Monday, April 10, to make roadway repairs.
The SR-60 Truck Lanes Project is widening a 4.5-mile section of SR-60 between Gilman Springs Road and 1.4 miles west of Jack Rabbit Trail through Riverside County’s Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont.
The project, which lies within mountainous terrain with a curving alignment and steep grades, is designed to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion.
Westbound SR-60 will be fully closed between Interstate 10 and Gilman Springs Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The middle and truck lanes of eastbound SR-60 between Gilman Springs Road and Jack Rabbit Trail will be closed 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The eastbound and westbound I-10 connectors to westbound SR-60 will also be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
RCTC recommends the use of I-10 as an alternate route and to allow for extra driving travel time.
Construction activity is subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.