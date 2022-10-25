Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, of the 23rd Senate District, invites you to a Beaumont Neighborhood Town Hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Beaumont Civic Center, 550 E. Sixth St., Beaumont.
Ochoa Bogh will provide a legislative update on important issues that affect Beaumont residents.
RSVP for this event by reserving your seat at beaumont_townhall.eventbrite.com. Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the senator's district office at (909) 335-0271.
