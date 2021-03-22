The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced plans today for a three-day Virtual Career Expo on March 29- 31, as it continues its ambitious quest to fill thousands of jobs across all areas of their enterprise. These jobs will support phase one of the casino and resort expansion, recently named one of Forbes “35 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2021.” With more than 2,000 permanent, full-time jobs slated for the end of 2021, this massive recruitment initiative will provide a much-needed economic boost to the area.
One of Southern California’s top entertainment destination is also one of the best places to work. San Manuel Casino, an economic development of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of the largest employers in the Inland Empire with more than 5,000 team members currently.
“Our virtual career expo in February led to 200+ job offers and connected us with over 500 potential team members,” said Peter Arceo, General Manager. “We decided to expand the expo into a three-day event, to give candidates an abundance of opportunity to network with San Manuel leadership, attend career guidance webinar sessions, and participate in virtual job interviews.”
For candidates who are interested in starting a new career, or for those who are advancing along on an existing path, there are many opportunities to explore at the San Manuel Virtual Career Expo. Someone who dreams of a career in the culinary arts will find many ways to begin or to continue on that journey. For someone seeking the fun and excitement of the casino floor and who enjoys interacting with the guests, running one of the many table games may be the perfect fit. And with any position at San Manuel, there is always an opportunity for advancement. San Manuel is filled with success stories of people who started small and have risen to great heights. There are also quite a few employees who were hired on opening day in 1986 and loved the experience so much they continue to build their future at San Manuel.
“At San Manuel we are committed to team member growth in a familial environment” Said Kenji Hall, Chief Operating Officer of Casino. “We believe in creating an environment that fosters innovation, creativity and collaboration to achieve a Best-In-Class experience for team members and guests.”
The career expo will be presented in a three-day format. Participants can take part in the entire three-day event, or they can create their own experience by attending select sessions. There will be an information day, followed by a networking day, culminating in an interviewing day. Activities take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.
Each of the days will feature the virtual exhibit hall that includes 20 booths from various departments. Participants can visit the virtual booths to learn about the many career opportunities including positions in Cage Operations, Facilities, Slots, Public Safety, Table Games, Housekeeping, Groundskeeping, Culinary Operations and more.
On Monday, March 29th, visitors to the career expo can learn valuable insights about San Manuel’s work culture and their upcoming expansion by viewing informational videos and participating in live webinars.
On Tuesday, March 30th, attendees will be able to network directly with department leaders. Team members will share first-hand their own experience of being at San Manuel and the impact it has had on their career paths. Job candidates will be able to gain a clearer perspective of what it is like to be part of the San Manuel team.
On Wednesday, March 31, attendees will be able to fill out an application, upload their resume and virtually meet with the decision-makers at San Manuel. Representatives from Human Resources and various departments will be conducting interviews throughout the day. They also expect to make some on-the-spot job offers.
Attendees are encouraged to be prepared and bring their A-game as hiring managers will extending on-the-spot offers, as well as conducting pre-employment checks to expedite the hiring process.
Those interested in attending this unique virtual experience can register on San Manuel’s career expo link at https://careerexpo.sanmanuel.com. Participants will be assigned a March 31 interview time based on availability.
Phase one of the San Manuel Casino resort expansion will feature an expanded gaming space, a 24-hour restaurant and a high-end dining venue, as well as new retail shops. Phase two will unveil San Manuel’s first on-site hospitality experience, featuring 429 luxury rooms and suites and an array of enhanced amenities, including premium dining venues, an elevated pool experience, a rejuvenating spa, new retail spaces and a best-in-class event venue.
San Manuel Casino is situated in the beautiful Inland Empire area, set against the glorious backdrop of the San Bernardino Mountains. The area is conveniently located one hour from Los Angeles and Palm Springs, two hours from San Diego, and three hours from Las Vegas. Residents of the Inland Empire can enjoy skiing in the mountains, hiking in the desert, or surfing at the beach and still be home in time for dinner. The attraction of affordable housing, great educational assistance, and 401K matching are all reasons for people to consider applying for a position with one of the region’s Top 10 private employers.
About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
The San Manuel Band of Serrano Mission Indians is a federally recognized American Indian tribe located near the city of Highland, Calif. The Serrano Indians are the indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, and mountains who share a common language and culture. The San Manuel reservation was established in 1891 and recognized as a sovereign nation with the right of self-government. As an indigenous community, the origins and history of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians stem from our relationship with the land and to all who share it. Since ancient times we have expressed ourselves through a culture of giving. Today, San Manuel is able to answer the call of Yawa’ (Serrano word meaning “to act on one’s beliefs”) through partnerships with charitable organizations.
We have drawn upon our history, knowledge, expertise, and cultural values to direct our philanthropic giving in our local region, as well as to Native American causes nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.