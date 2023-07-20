The California Highway Patrol (CHP), San Gorgonio Pass Area, will hold a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Sobriety Checkpoint Friday, July 21, in an unincorporated area of Riverside County. The checkpoint will be setting up at approximately 8 p.m. and be operational at 8:30 p.m. It is set to end at approximately 2 a.m.
CHP officers who are trained in the detection of alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers will staff the sobriety checkpoint. Officers will also be equipped with state-of-the-art hand-held breath testing devices, which provide an accurate measure of blood alcohol concentration of suspected drunk drivers. Offenders will be processed at the checkpoint and booked at either the Southwest Detention Facility or the Larry D. Smith Detention Facility.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
