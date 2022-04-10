BY PAUL PRADO AND DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Mayda Cox’s two-step Texas-style chili was nothing to kid around with on April Fools Day.
Cox believes that her chili could be a contender in the final countdown during the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club’s April 1 chili cookoff, hosted at the Donna Franco Gardens at Noble Creek Park.
“My chili should win because it is chock full of meat and flavor,” said Cox. “It represents the south, and it has a little spice like everything in life.”
She made sure it was “medium heat,” since she didn’t know what the crowd could tolerate.
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club held a Best of the Pass chili cook-off to raise funds for the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Parks Foundation to construct a nautical flag at Bogart Park in Cherry Valley.
Cox, who is president of the neighboring San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club, took third place with her Texas Two Step Chili that stirred in some ground beef chuck, pork chorizo, olive oil, paprika and minced garlic powder, ground cayenne pepper and ground cumin, Worcestershire sauce, and a slew of other not-so-secret ingredients.
For her efforts, she won $100.
Beaumont Fire Station 66’s entry, cooked up by firefighter James Wadlund, took first place with their Maple Street Smoked-Beef-Brisket Chili, which involved some smoked beef brisket, white onions and minced garlic, and maple syrup among a list of ingredients.
Ron Rader, a member of the San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club and a San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital board member, sampled some of the Fire Department’s chili and liked it enough that he bought extra to take home with him.
It was not, however, a five-alarm chili according to Rader.
“It was good, but it wasn’t that hot. I’d say two or three alarm” intensity for the Fire Department’s entry, Rader said. He thought that the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s Parks “Pinto Party Chili,” which included jalapenos and hot sauce among its ingredients, was the spiciest, and Rebecca Singleton’s entry with Solera Realty Team was up there with her inclusion of Anaheim and poblano chiles.
Wadlund and his Station 66 won $250, which was donated back to Rotary for its flag fundraiser.
The Beaumont Lions Club took second place at the fundraiser, winning $150 for their “Roar’ing Hot Chili” that incorporated chuck roast, chicken, sausage, Anaheim chiles, jalapenos, wasabi paste and habanero and Serrano chiles.
Rotary expressed gratitude to the other entrants who competed for the top three prizes, including Beaumont Police Department’s “It’s Always Chili in Beaumont”; Richard Crowe’s “Crowe’s Carrion Chili”; Beaumont-Chery Valley Rotary Club member Marty Mangan’s “Marty O’Mangan’s Irish Guinness Chili”; and Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District’s “Parks Pinto Party Chili.”
Event Chairwoman Elizabeth Gibbs said that all of the money that is raised at the cook off will be donated to the park district foundation so that they can build the flag pole at the park that will eventually be raised above Candlelight Hill.
Once installed it will pay tribute to firefighters and the personnel of the Police Department.
“The flags will be a reminder to all the fire and police departments of their dedication of service for our community,” according to Gibbs. “I’m really happy that we sold 200 tickets for our event. This is a worthy cause.”
Gibbs was happy that the cook off was held outdoors.
“I actually pushed for the event to be outside,” said Gibbs.“It’s nice to be outside. Look at the garden. It’s a beautiful venue. As a community, we need to be together outside enjoying the air and the great weather.”
Local dignitaries were on hand to lend support to the Rotarians.
Mayor of Beaumont Lloyd White took his turn at tasting the samples from the eight entries being judged. “It’s going to be hard to make a decision on the three chilies to choose,” White said. “They are all really good.”
White enjoyed one of the selections that had brisket.
Beaumont city council member Mike Lara was glad to help out the Rotarians.
“This event is fantastic,” Lara said. “The community is getting together and eating chili. It doesn’t get any better than that. After having to deal with the current pandemic situation, this is definitely a great reason to be together as a community.”
Lara was also indecisive on which three chili samplings should win.
“To get a better perspective on who the winners should be, I think I’ll have to go back and get seconds,” said Lara with a smile. “It’s going to be a hard decision. There are a lot of great flavors in the entries.”
Beaumont residents Jim Mosier and Kathy Lockman enjoyed an evening of libations and chili.
“This is a cool event,” Lockman said. “After COVID-19, there is no reason why we can’t all be together to have fun at a chili cook off. I’m really enjoying myself.”
“Most of the chili was good,” said Mosier. “Some were too hot. I found lots of flavors in several that I tasted. I had one that was meaty. It was delicious.”
San Gorgonio Pass Rotary Club president Cox was glad to be one of the participants at the cookoff.
Her Texas Two Step Chili’s secret recipe was handed down by her mother.
“We’re from Houston, Texas,” Cox explained. “My mother would make this all the time.”
“If I don’t win and someone says, ‘hey, that chili is pretty good,’ then I’m good with that. This was all in good fun,” said Cox, who had no idea she would go on to take third place.
She, too, donated her winnings back to the fundraiser.
“It was a good club effort by everyone,” Gibbs said. “Everybody pitched in. Our motto is service above self, and it showed tonight.”
The Rotarians are hoping to raise at least $5,000 with the help of its Raise the Flag event.
Staff Writer David James Heiss is a member of Rotary.
