On Thursday, July 7, a passenger was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the 5400 block of W. Ramsey Street in Banning.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 4:09 p.m. on July 7, the department received a report of traffic collision on W. Ramsey and dispatched officers. Upon arrival, the officers located a single vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail and rolled over. There were two injured occupants in the vehicle. Both subjects were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
The passenger succumbed to his injuries.
The names of the occupants were withheld pending notification of the next of kin for the deceased.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and it was unknown at time of printing if speed, alcohol or drugs played a part in this crash.
The Banning Police Department asks that if anyone in the public witnessed the collision or has information on the incident that they contact the department’s detective bureau at (951) 922-0043.
