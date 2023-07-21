UPDATE: As of Friday morning, July 21, the 8,283-acre Rabbit Fire reached 95 percent containment with full containment projected for Sunday, July 23.
One civilian was reported injured and there were no firefighters reported injured nor any structures reported damaged or destroyed.
All evacuation warnings have been rescinded and all roadways reopened.
The evacuation center, which was at Beaumont High School, was closed. Residents in need of further assistance may contact Red Cross by calling 855-891-7325.
Southern California has seen its fair share of fires in recent years. On July 14, three major vegetation fires, the Rabbit Fire, the Highland Fire and the Reche Fire erupted in Riverside County. One day later a fourth fire, the Gavilan Fire, in unincorporated Perris, ignited. Fire crews battled the four fires in scorching temperatures in excess of 100 degrees.
As witnessed recently in Riverside County, wildfires can spread rapidly and become difficult to control with the extreme heat and dry fuels. Last year’s record rain has resulted in huge grass crops, which will promote rapid fire growth. The Yucaipa Fire Department responded to help partners in Riverside. Fire Chief Grant Malinowski performed operational overhead as a Division Group Supervisor for the Gavilan Fire near Mead Valley, Medic Engine 553 and Brush Engine 552 responded to the Highland Incident fighting fire to protect the Sun Lakes community in Banning.
Assistance from other fire departments and a surge in personnel helped participating departments keep their stations fully staffed for regular service during the firefighting operations.
“As always, please be fire safe,” said Malinowski.
Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova warned that this is the beginning of what could be a long and busy fire season and advised residents everywhere to be prepared. For more information on how to prepare visit readyforwildfire.org.
The cause for each of these fires is under investigation.
Rabbit Fire
The largest fire, the Rabbit Fire started before 4 p.m. on July 14. The fire, near the intersection of Gilman Springs Road and Jack Rabbit Trail, has scorched 8,283 acres and 55 percent containment as of Wednesday, July 19.
Southbound Highway 79 from Gilman Springs to Beaumont Avenue was closed but reopened. As of July 19, County Landfill Road, Jack Rabbit Trail, Bridge Street and California Avenue, between East First Street and Highway 79, remain closed.
All other roadways are open.
A new hot pink fire retardant was dropped as part of Cal Fire’s aerial suppression. The new color allows firefighters to see where it’s dropped and helps to increase containment lines. The new formula is made by Fortress and is currently being used in testing on aircrafts.
Reche Fire
The first of the four major fires was reported at 12:58 p.m. Friday, July 14, near the 9400 block of Reche Canyon Road in Moreno Valley. By that evening the Reche Fire had reached 437 acres, the forward rate of spread had been halted and firefighters had gained 5 percent containment. Firefighters reached 95 percent containment by Wednesday morning.
Highland Fire
The second fire of the weekend, the Highland Fire, was reported at 2:57 p.m. south of Highland Springs Avenue and Breckenridge Avenue in Beaumont.
By Friday evening firefighters, working both ground and air tactics, had stopped the forward rate of spread at 105 acres and 20 percent containment. Also by Friday evening, evacuation orders issued earlier in the day for residences threatened by the fire had been downgraded to evacuation warnings. Beaumont High School served as an evacuation center for those in need of shelter.
Aerial attacks were carried out by air tankers from San Bernardino International Airport and throughout the state, as well as several firefighting helicopters staged, refueled and refilled at Banning Airport. Some water-dropping helicopters also utilized the lakes at Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning for refilling.
By Monday, firefighters reached full containment, limiting the fire to 105 acres with no reported injuries or destroyed structures.
Gavilan Fire
The Gavilan Fire started at 3:28 p.m. on July 15, on Gavilan Road and Smith Road in Lake Matthews. It burned 338 acres and was at 70 percent containment at press time, July 19.
All four fires are under investigation. For fire updates, follow recordgazette.net.
