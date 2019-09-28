Registration open for annual disaster readiness event

Senator Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) and nonprofit group Building Resilient Communities will once again partner for a seventh year to host the "Ark of Safety Forum" for emergency preparedness on Thursday, Oct. 10, in San Bernardino.
The annual event is an opportunity for faith, community, business, and education leaders to build relationships with one another and collaborate on ways to strengthen the Inland Empire's disaster readiness infrastructure.
"We are well aware that disasters often strike with little or no notice," said Morrell.
"It is vital that each of us knows how we can work with existing resources and organizations to come to the aid of those in need. Houses of worship are on every corner making them uniquely situated to respond. Thanks to Debra Williams and Building Resilient Communities for their tireless efforts on this front."
The free forum is open to the public, with an emphasis on the part houses of worship play in providing aid during an emergency.
Workshop topics include safety and security measures in preventing violent extremism; preparedness for individuals with disabilities, accessibility, and functional needs; and the community's role in receiving and distributing donations during response and recovery.
"It is time to make a renewed commitment to prepare our homes, workplaces and houses of worship," said Debra Williams, President of Building Resilient Communities.
The 2019 event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Check in will begin at 8 a.m. at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship located at 1314 E. Date Street in San Bernardino.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Online registration is now open at 7tharkofsafetyforum.eventbrite.com.
For questions or more information, interested individuals can contact Melissa Boyd at (909) 919-7731 or Melissa.Boyd@sen.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.