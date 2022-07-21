Redlands man found guilty of 2017 shooting spree

A San Bernardino County jury has found Kenneth Scott Welch of Redlands guilty of all crimes and allegations he was charged with as a result of a 2017 shooting spree in Rialto, Highland and Hesperia that left one victim dead, and three others injured.
The jury took 30 minutes to find him guilty, according to the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office.
On March 14, 2017, Welch began his rampage when he pulled up next to a motorist on westbound State Route 210 in Rialto and fired one shot into the rear passenger side of the car, striking an occupant in the leg.
After the first shooting, Welch exited the freeway, turned around and entered the eastbound SR-210. Welch then pulled up next to second motorist and opened fire on their vehicle.
Welch fired four times, striking the second victim once in the arm. With complete disregard to the well-being of his victims, he then drove back home.
At 10 a.m. the next day, the defendant followed a motorist on SR-210 in Highland. The motorist realized he was being followed and pulled over on Sixth Street.
The motorist, Mario Anthony Figueroa exited his vehicle and Welch pulled up next to him. The two spoke for approximately 30 seconds before the Welch fired a single shot at Figueroa’s head, killing him instantly. Welch left Figueroa lying dead on the side of the road.
Welch continued his rampage into the night, entered a Chevron gas station in Hesperia, took several items and began walking out without paying. As the gas station clerk tried to stop him, Welch verbally threatened and punched him, leading the clerk to call 911 for help.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Higgins responded to the location, interviewed the clerk and reviewed surveillance video showing the robbery, Welch and his vehicle.
As the deputy began driving away from the gas station he saw Welch driving back into the parking lot. As the deputy approached Welch’s vehicle, he instructed the defendant to exit the car, commands which Welch disregarded, refusing to exit his vehicle.
Higgins reached for and discharged his pepper spray when Welch pulled out a firearm and opened fire on the deputy. He fired three shots at close range, striking the deputy once in his side, hitting his protective vest. Welch continued to fire seven more times directly at Higgins as he retreated to take cover behind his patrol vehicle. The bullets struck Higgins’ patrol unit within feet of his body and head.
After the violent encounter, Welch fled the scene and returned to his home in Redlands.
Detectives were able to positively identify Welch as the suspect, and took him into custody the next morning. Welch, a felon with a prior conviction, had a loaded and customized Glock 17 handgun when he was taken into custody.
Initially, Welch waived his Miranda rights and denied any involvement in the crimes. However, he eventually admitted to being responsible for the freeway shootings, the murder, the robbery and the shooting of Deputy Higgins.
According to the investigation, Welch made odd statements relating to his motive. He stated that he believed the motorists on the freeway were harming women and that they had signaled him for help. He also said the murder victim had been waiving to him to follow him and that “a lot of strange things have been happening right now.”
Welch stated that he went to the Chevron, in part, because he believed his credit card information had been stolen there two days earlier. He said he believed that Higgins was a civilian dressed as a police officer and that is why he did not follow his commands and fired at him.
Welch said he has a history of schizophrenia, hallucinations and head injuries.
He testified that he heard voices through his car radio telling him to follow certain people and that he thought his parents were in danger at the time.
In his testimony, Welch said he was high on methamphetamine each day of criminal activity, which detectives confirmed through a blood draw that was done after their interview.
The defense called a psychologist who opined that the defendant suffered from various mental diseases and methamphetamine induced disorders.
On cross-examination however, Welch admitted that he played video games daily under the influence of methamphetamine and in the same mental state as he was at the time of the crimes. He admitted that in those video games he would routinely intentionally kill, weigh the consequences for and against pulling the trigger, and would decide to kill the other characters in his game, before he did it.
As of June 2022, in response to the rise of mass shootings, homicides and alarming number of illegal guns confiscated by every law enforcement agency in San Bernardino County, District Attorney Jason Anderson enacted a policy specific to felons in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
“The random acts of violence perpetrated by this defendant throughout our county were abhorrent,” said Deputy District Attorney Justin Crocker, the prosecutor in People v. Welch. “Former Deputy Higgins’ bravery and courage in the face of danger was remarkable and likely saved lives. I am thankful the jurors saw through the defendant’s testimony and delivered justice to the victims of these tragedies.”
Crocker added, “Welch is an example of the type of criminal the special circumstance laws are designed to punish and remove from society.”
Charges against Kevin Scott Welch
Welsh was found guilty of first degree murder plus special circumstances, attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, robbery and special allegations of discharging a firearm – causing great bodily injury, felon in possession of a firearm were all found to be true.
Welch is due back in court on Aug. 5 for sentencing. His maximum sentence would be life in prison without the possibility of parole.
