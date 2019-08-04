Rachael Garcia has been hired by Yucaipa-based Century Group Newspapers to lead the Record Gazette.
She replaces Traci Kratzer Pesta, who retired in July to become a fulltime mother after giving birth to her second son Walker in March.
Garcia recently served as associate editor of the Duncan McIntosh Company, Inc. in Fountain Valley, a publisher of boating magazines.
Prior to working there, she was a news assistant and social media specialist at the Orange County Register for three years, and contributed to their sports department.
“I’ve always carried around a notebook. I’ve probably been writing things down for as long as I can remember, maybe since I was 9,” Garcia says.
She started out at her college newspaper, covering the public safety beat.
“I began studying business in college, but eventually fell back on what I was comfortable with, which is writing,” and was assigned to cover the cops beat, which she found fascinating.
“It was really interesting to see what was going on around campus,” she says.
Garcia has also worked as a grant writer for Helping Hands Worldwide, a nonprofit that provides food distribution to military and low-income families.
She was a staff writer at The Daily Titan in Fullerton.
She graduated from Valencia High School in Placentia, and has a bachelor of arts degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism from California State University, Fullerton.
She learned about the editor’s position by following the success of the Record Gazette’s sister paper, the Redlands Community News, which posted an advertisement for the position at the Gazette.
“I was impressed with how well that had taken off,” she says.
Garcia plays soccer and runs half-marathons in her off time.
“We are excited to have Rachael join the Century Group Media team of journalists,” says company CEO Toebe Bush. “Her extensive reporting, writing and copy editing skills will serve her well as editor of the Record Gazette.”
Garcia lives in Corona with her 5 year-old daughter Brooklyn.
