In Banning, three eager and enthusiastic visitors stood outside the post office at the intersection of North Alessandro and Williams streets Saturday morning.
They showed up at 9 a.m. sharp to rally support for Banning’s — and America’s — postal stops.
Of the initial three (a few more gathered before it disbanded before 11 a.m.), none of them were actually from Banning, but had rallied to the cause after the online MoveOn.org activist coalition championed nearly 700 such rallies nationwide aimed at “saving the postal system.”
President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network during an Aug. 13 interview that he specifically did not want the U.S. Postal Service to be able to handle a surge of mail-in ballots come November.
“If we don’t make a deal” for Congressional funding, “that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it,” Trump said.
Trump installed one of his supporters Louis DeJoy to oversee the United States Post Office, at a time when reports of sorting machine and mailbox removals surfaced to increased scrutiny, after years of Congressional bureaucracy that has given the postal service a giant deficit.
As more people resorted to relying on postal deliveries for goods during the COVID-19 pandemic, the post office has been short-staffed and underfunded to keep up with demand.
Public outcry over postal service actions has resulted in DeJoy delaying some cost-cutting measures.
At the Beaumont Post Office on Beaumont Avenue, more than 20 protestors gathered just before 9 a.m. to show their support.
Among them was Sharon Geiser of Beaumont, an activist with the Pass Area Democratic Club, who said in an interview “I support the post office. It needs to be funded. It’s one of our American institutions.”
Geiser said “We’re worried about not getting our ballots counted” due to anticipated mail delays in November.
Geiser, who previously lived in rural Elmo, Mt., is concerned that the post office is “The only thing that is helping folks in Montana during the pandemic, and they’re taking away their mailboxes — I’m afraid of how those remote areas will be affected.”
Sonya Tamplin of Beaumont declared “This is democracy for the whole country. It’s unconscionable that they’re trying to suppress the vote. Unity equals democracy.”
Fellow Beaumont resident Sue Felix said “I’m 74. I’m doing this for my grandchildren. I came to support the U.S. Postal Service, an agency that is for the good of our nation. They’re trying to destroy our democratic system. I’m afraid we’re heading into a dictatorship.”
In Banning, Sylvia Carrillo and her partner Todd Stellhorn came out from Cherry Valley to show their support, and were joined by Calimesa resident Betty Cocchini.
“We love the mail, and won’t let it go,” Carrillo said.
Despite the low turnout, Banning’s protestors were cheerful. Cars that passed by regularly honked, “Which tells me that people are aware of what’s going on with the post office,” Carrillo says.
Stellhorn expressed concerns that “DeJoy has taken out sorting machines and removed a lot of mailboxes” that could lead to suppression of ballots being sent through the mail. “Voting is a democratic right,” he points out.
According to Carrillo, a few people stopped and inquired as to how to get involved with saving the postal service, and postal workers driving by seemed appreciative of the protestors’ presence.
“Usually when we do this in Beaumont, we get flipped off. We had none of that in Banning. It was all very positive,” Carrillo says.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
