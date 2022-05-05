• At 9:29 a.m. on Monday, April 25, a call was made for animal control assistance on Summit Dr. in Banning for a rattlesnake on the front doorstep.
• At 9:59 a.m. on Monday, April 25, a call for service to S. Eighth St. and N. San Gorgonio Ave. for disturbing the peace when the reporting party advised that she was hit in the mouth and she was begging a male to take her home, but he was telling her to get out of the vehicle.
• At 1:03 p.m. on Monday, April 25, a call for service was made requesting an area check at Highland Springs and Meadow Line when a red SUV hit a motorcycle rider off his bike and the biker got back on his bike and began chasing the vehicle northbound from Meadow Line.
• At 3:27 p.m. on Monday, April 25, a call for service for vandalism when the reporting party’s bipolar cousin hit the reporting party’s Jeep with a bat and left in an unknown type of vehicle.
• At 5:14 p.m. on Monday, April 25, a call for service for shoplifting at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs when someone wearing a black mask and hoodie to packs of beer.
• At 9:03 p.m. on Monday, April 25, a call for vandalism was made at W. Wilson Street and Creekside Avenue when an unknown container was found. It was unknown what was inside or what was missing.
• At 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, a call for service was made at the Peppertree Apartments on E. Nicolet Street about a person the reporting party believed was not supposed to be at the apartments.
• At 9:31 p.m. on Monday, April 25, a call for service was made for an area check at W. George and 17th streets when a man with a backpack and a bottle of alcohol was reported to be wandering in the middle of the street.
• At 10:01 p.m. on Monday, April 25, a call for service was made at Hampton Inn & Suites on Joshua Palmer Way when a male in a dark hoodie and dark shorts was reported to be hitting a black Nissan Altima in the parking lot the left southbound.
• At 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service was made for disturbing the peace at the Travelodge on W. Ramsey Street when it was reported that a guest observed multiple subjects getting physical in the back parking lot.
• At 7:31 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a female called for service on W. Hays Street when she was hit in the eye.
• At 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service for disturbing the peace was made when a male subject advised that he was being attacked by a male in a red-and-black checked jacket.
• At 9:33 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service was made at the Days Inn Motel on W. Ramsey Street for a missing person reported to have mental issues.
• At 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service for criminal threats was made at E. Theodore and Alessandro streets when the reporting party advised that someone threatened to kill him and his mom if the reporting party filed a report of fraud.
• At 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported at W. Ramsey Street when the driver of a white Ford van advised that he was hit by a driver in a gray Tacoma. The reporting party followed the Tacoma but the driver would not stop and he lost him.
• At 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the reporting party called about a past incident when the reporting party’s ex-husband pushed the reporting party and broke a TV.
• At 3:53 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service was made at W. Wilson Street with the reporting party reporting a lot of vehicle traffic and suspected drug activity.
• At 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service was made at E. Ramsey Street for assault with a deadly weapon when a homeless person reported that someone kicked him in the face and hit him with a bat while he was sleeping outside a business.
• At 4:48 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service was made on W. George Street for vandalism when the reporting party advised that his neighbor continues to destroy his property, smash his plants and throw his plants on the sidewalk.
• At 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service was made for disturbing the peace on Sylvan Avenue when the reporting party’s girlfriend’s brother, outside the residence, was throwing items and yelling.
• At 6:26 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service for disturbing the peace at apartments on N. Third Street when three juveniles arrived outside the reporting party’s yelling and trying to get the reporting party to come out and fight.
• At 6:48 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, a call for service was made at Snack Attack and Church’s Chicken on E. Ramsey Street advising that a Black male in a gray shirt and jeans had reached over the counter and stole two cell phones.
• At 3:11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call for service was made at the Chevron at Eighth and W. Ramsey streets for the shoplifting of blankets and beanies.
• At 6:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call for service was made at the ampm on W. Ramsey for the shoplifting of beer.
• At 7:26 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call for service for disturbing the peace was made at N. Third Street with the reporting party advising that a woman keeps harassing here and making threats to harm her and that this woman and another had beat her with a golf club earlier.
• At 12:03 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call for service was made on N. San Gorgonio Avenue for a past residential burglary.
• At 1:02 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call for service was made on W. Hays Street for a past stolen vehicle report.
• At 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call for service was made for a non-injury hit-and-run at the Chevron Gas Station on W. Ramsey Street. The reporting party was parked when another driver in a box van hit his vehicle, and when the reporting party got out of his vehicle the other driver fled.
• At 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call for service was made for a residential burglary at Webb’s Trailer Park on W. Ramsey. The reporting party returned from vacation to find his residence had been broken into.
• At 7:21 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call for service was made for disturbing the peace when a white male reportedly followed the reporting party to her vehicle.
• At 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call for service was made for vandalism at Desert Plaza Auto Sales on E. Ramsey when a gate at the property was cut.
• At 8:22 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, a call to service was made for a residence on W. Lincoln Street when the reporting party observed through a Ring camera a male jumping the property fence.
• At 1:08 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, a call for service was made at Rio Ranch Market on W. Ramsey when two males in hoodies were observed checking the door to the business.
• At 2:13 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, a call for service was made at Banning Mountain View Estates on W. Ramsey for disturbing the peace with the reporting party advising that someone beat her up and attacked another female with a knife.
•At 2:54 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, a call for service was made for disturbing the peace at Wilson Garden Apartments on W. Wilson when the reporting party advised that an ex-boyfriend was at the residences banging on the windows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.