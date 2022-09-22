• At 11:43 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, an area check was requested at Kingswell Avenue and Prospector Circle with the reporting party advising of a red Mazda that that has driven by the location three times.
• At 5:12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a disturbing the peace call was made at U.S. Bank with the report of a white male and white female in a verbal confrontation.
• At 1:34 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, and area check was requested on Nectar Drive with the reporting party advising of a 14-year-old males speeding up and down the street on a red-and-white motorcycle.
• At 11:32 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a female came into the police department lobby on N. Sunset and stated that her sister has been receiving threatening text messages from two other students and that one of the messages stated that they were going to rape her.
• At 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, an animal control call was made at Wesley and San Gorgonio with the report of a loose horse with saddle.
• At 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, an area check was requested at W. Gilman and Eighth with the reporting party stating that his wife was going crazy.
• At 2:58 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, an area check was requested at W. Williams Street and Morongo Avenue with the reporting party advising that they could hear a female screaming.
• At 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a disturbing the peace call was made at Chevron on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising that a male in burgundy sedan was refusing to leave the property.
• At 9:13 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, an area check was requested on E. Barbour with the report of three ATVS racing on the street.
• At 3:39 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, a disturbing the peace call was made at Westview Terrace Apartments on W. Westward with the reporting party stating that someone was at the apartment, causing damage and refusing to leave.
• At 3:57 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, vandalism was reported at Repplier Park Girl Scout House on W. George were damages to the doors, signs and electrical boxes was reported.
• At 3:49 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a shoplifting was reported at Family Dollar on W. Ramsey with the reporting party advising that a Hispanic male and a Hispanic female came in and stole items and were in the parking lot in a black Toyota Corolla that won’t start.
• At 1:27 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, an area check was requested at Hobby Lobby on S. Highland Springs with the reporting party advising of a white male in a lack-and-white plaid shirt and a white female with a dog looking into vehicles in the parking lot.
• At 9:32 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a shoplifting was reported at Culture Dispensary on W. Ramsey with the report of a subject who took a vape cartridge while at check out.
• At 7:19 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, an area check was requested on E. Barbour with the report of a Black male in a brown hoodie and gray shorts looking through a fence and trying to open the wood slot to see more.
• At 6:47 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, a past assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the police department lobby on W. George with the reporting party stating that while they were attempting to get their son from his father the father refused and then ran over their foot with his vehicle.
• At 3:31 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, a disturbing the peace call was made at N. Hathaway and George with the report of a female yelling.
• At 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, an area check was requested at W. Ramsey and Eighth streets with the reporting party advising of a possible DUI regarding a Hispanic male with gray bread and wearing a burgundy shirt and black shorts driving a white Toyota Camry.
• At 3:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, an animal control call was made on Beverly Drive with the report of a bobcat.
• At 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported at S. Eighth and W. Westward with the reporting party advising that a silver four-door sideswiped their vehicle and left.
• At 9:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, an area check was requested at N. Hargrave and E. Hoffer with the reporting party, a passerby, advising of a Black male juvenile, approximately 2 years old, in his underwear and alone in the street.
• At 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, an area check was requested at Walgreens on N. Highland Springs with the reporting party stating that a white male wearing a straw hat, black shirt and black pants who walked out of the store with a duffel bag of merchandise.
• At 11:03 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, an area check was requested at Mobile Gas Station on S. Highland Springs with the report of a possible fire behind the store.
• At 2:06 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a past disturbance was reported on Cherry with the reporting party stating that her ex-husband, possibly under the influence, caused a disturbance.
• At 12:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a disturbing the peace call was made at E. Westward Avenue regarding a previous call.
• At 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a disturbing the peace call was made on Verde Way with the reporting party stating that a subject came to the door offering to clean the backyard and that they would to a “sample” for free and then tried to charge for the “free sample” and is now refusing to leave.
• At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, vandalism was reported on w. Nicolet with the reporting party stating that both his vehicles were keyed “all the way around” overnight.
• At 6:13 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a non-injury hit-and-run was reported at E. Lincoln and Hargrave.
• At 5:14 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a past residential burglary was reported on Big Spring Drive with the report of a garage and vehicle that had been broken into.
• At 4:13 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, an assault with a deadly weapon was reported on W. Williams with the reporting party stating that their sister’s boyfriend caught her sister cheating and beat the male with a bat.
• At 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, an assault with a deadly weapon was reported on W. Williams with the reporting party stating that a while male hit a female with a wrench and left southbound on Eighth in a silver Honda.
• At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a vehicle burglary was reported on W. George.
• At 8:08 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, an area check was requested at Mountain Air Mobile Home Park on W. Wilson with the reporting party advising of a friend who has been having suicidal thoughts.
• At 5:48 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a disturbing the peace call was made on Autumn Gold with the reporting party advising of seven males beating up another male.
• At 4:04 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a disturbing the peace call was made on E. Westward with the reporting party stating that he has been working on the property and the owner stopped paying him, and when he went to the residence to pick up his tools the owner refused to let him have his tools because he did not finish the work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.