The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a report of suspicious circumstances and asking the public for information and assistance.
According to a department press release, on Sunday, June 25, at 7:50 p.m., the police department was contacted by a citizen reporting they had seen a female waking in the area of Seneca Springs and Lanai Street. The citizen reported the female appeared to be upset and witnessed a vehicle pull up along side her, possibly assault her and pull her into a vehicle.
Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate anyone matching the descriptions given. Officers canvased the area to locate any security cameras that might have recorded the incident, but were unsuccessful.
The female was described as Hispanic, 18-20 years of age, dark hair with blonde highlights. She was seen wearing a white top, with blue shorts and barefoot.
One of the male subjects seen is described as a Hispanic male, 18-20 years of age, 6 feet tall, wearing a black crew neck shirt, black jeans and black shoes.
The second subject was described as being a heavy-set Hispanic male, 18-20 years of age, wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and white shoes.
The vehicle seen was described as a small, newer model, black SUV, with black rims and black tint.
If anyone has information about this incident or may have seen anything suspicious around that time please contact the On-Duty Watch Commander at 951-769-8500. Information can also be provided anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.