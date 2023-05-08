On Thursday, May 4, a male pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near Pennsylvania Avenue in Beaumont.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at approximately 7:56 p.m. the department was notified by Union Pacific Railroad that a subject had been struck by a train in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and the railroad tracks.
Officers responded to the area and located a male subject lying in an easement area next to the tracks. Cal Fire and American Medical Response assisted and declared the subject deceased.
Officers closed the roadway until just after midnight to conduct an investigation into the collision. The name of the descendent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Union Pacific Railroad Police at 888-877-7267.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.