On Monday, May 1, an 85-year-old Banning woman was killed when hit by a commercial truck.
According to the Beaumont Police Department, at 8:43 a.m., the department received several 911 calls reporting a traffic collision involving a commercial truck and a pedestrian in the area of Sixth Street and Highland Springs Avenue.
Officers arrived at the intersection and located an 85-year-old injured in the roadway. Cal Fire responded and declared the female deceased at the scene. The intersection was closed for several hours, so traffic investigators could conduct their investigation at the scene.
The driver of the truck remained on scene and was cooperative with law enforcement. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the collision. There were no other injuries reported. This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Corporal Clark of the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500.
