The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is continuing construction on Interstate 10 from Beaumont to State Route 111. The following information is for the week of June 19 – 25.
The westbound 22nd Street onramp will be closed until mid-December 2022 to assist with the new traffic switch and cross over. Commuters should utilize the westbound Eighth Street and Sunset Avenue onramps to get onto the I-10. Traffic going westbound will be able to use the temporary crossover and will notice the new traffic configuration in the area. Be advised, the posted speed limit is 60 mph in the entire work zone.
Crews have now adjusted the eastbound traffic configuration between Main Street and Hugen Lehmann (approximately 2.5 miles). Lane #3 will close to be constructed, with traffic being diverted into the temporary configured outside lanes. Semi-trucks and traffic being diverted into the temporary lane #4, while this construction takes place.
During daylight work hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, construction crews will perform demolition, excavation and paving operations. This work does not require lane closures during daytime hours, as work will be behind k-rail.
Alternating lane and ramp closures will occur during nighttime work hours, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday:
- Demolition, excavation and traffic configuration operations going both directions from Main Street to SR-111.
- Paving operations going westbound from Pennsylvania Avenue to Eighth
The following are anticipated 10-day ramp full closures. During these 10-day closures, the ramps will be improved. Closures will begin during nighttime work hours and reopen at the end of the night shift (in the morning):
- Westbound Highland Springs onramp closed June 12 and will reopen June 23. Commuters should utilize Eighth, 22nd, Sunset and Pennsylvania when going westbound.
- Westbound highland Spring offramp is anticipated closed Sunday, June 19, and reopen Thursday, June 30. Commuters should utilize Eighth, 22nd, Sunset and Pennsylvania when going westbound.
