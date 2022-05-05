The Beaumont Police Department arrested a suspect for a felony assault that occurred during a rowdy party on the 1400 block of Black Diamond Drive on Sunday, April 30.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday the Beaumont officers responded to the 1400 block of Black Diamond Drive as a result of several complaints of a party in the area.
Callers reported subjects were running around in the street and driving recklessly.
Officers arrived and witnessed several subjects run into a residence in the area.
While officers were checking the location they contacted an adult male bleeding profusely from a laceration to his face and neck. Cal Fire and AMR responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. Officers set up a perimeter and began an investigation into the assault.
After further investigation officers determined a group of subjects from the party were causing a disturbance in the neighborhood, while doing so they approached the victim’s vehicle parked a few houses down the street and started an altercation with the victim and passenger in the vehicle. During this time one of the subjects from the group hit the victim with a glass bottle, causing the injuries.
The victim lived in the neighborhood and was unrelated to the subjects and the party.
Officers were able to locate the involved subjects and, through interviews, identify the suspect who was subsequently arrested for felony assault.
This case is still under investigation, contact Detective Sgt. Macias at (951) 769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at
