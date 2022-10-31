As the Halloween holiday approaches, warnings are being sent from federal and local law enforcement agencies regarding the possibility of the lethal drug fentanyl being passed around in Halloween candy this year.
While the Beaumont Police Department has not received reports of this trend locally, they want to make sure to warn parents of the dangers of fentanyl and to be extra cautious this coming Halloween.
“Fentanyl is in our community and just like the greater Riverside County area, our law enforcement and fire department personnel are seeing firsthand the deadly effects of this potent narcotic,” the department stated in a press release. “Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid and just two milligrams can be deadly.”
While cases of dangerous substances being placed in trick-or-treating bags may be rare, parents should always inspect Halloween candy. It is uncommon, but there have been reports in other areas of the country of drugs being found packaged with or meant to look like candy.
According to the release, with massive amounts of fentanyl flooding in from Mexico, deadly drugs are more available than in years past and we suggest parents follow the safety tips below:
- Throw away any candy that has already been opened or seems to have been tampered with
- Make sure children always remain in eyesight of parents and the other adults while out trick-or-treating
- Teach kids how to call 911 in case of an emergency
- Consider attending trusted community and/or church organized Halloween and fall festival events instead of going door-to-door.
Parents should also have conversations with their older children and young adults about the dangers of illicit drug use. Parents should:
- Talk about how dangerous addiction is and how just one pill can kill
- Keep it age-appropriate—a drug talk with a child in middle school will be quite different from one with a high schooler or college student
- Reassure children that they are free to talk about the subject at home because keeping an open conversation is a healthy way to build trust
If you are unsure about any candy you may have received, please report to our non-emergency business line at (951) 769-8500. If you believe you have been exposed and/or are experiencing symptoms contact 911 immediately. This information is not meant to alarm our community, but is intended to educate our community on this dangerous drug.
“We wish all of our residents and visitors a very safe and Happy Halloween,” the release added.
