On Feb. 14, the Banning Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Oregon man after he allegedly traveled to California for an inappropriate meeting with a 16-year-old from Banning.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at 1:06 p.m. on Feb. 14 a Banning police officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Banning Police Department in reference to the mother of a 16-year-old minor wanting to report inappropriate online communication between her child and a male adult.
During the investigation it was learned that the minor met with the adult male in another city, and the minor was assaulted by the male. The minor identified the male as 32-year-old Devon Richard Decerto of Gresham, Ore.
Banning detectives continued the investigation and discovered that after having continual contact with the minor via social media, Decerto flew from Oregon to California, in order to meet with the child. Detectives discovered that Decerto was at the Ontario International Airport, preparing to fly back to Portland, Ore.
Banning police detectives worked with members of the Ontario Police Department to make contact with Decerto before he departed. Decerto was placed under arrest and later booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in the city of Banning.
Decerto was charged with contacting a minor with intent to commit specific crimes and arranging a meeting with a minor.
*Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
