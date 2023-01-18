On Saturday, Jan. 14, a police pursuit in Beaumont ended in the ramming of police officers’ vehicles and a police-involved shooting in which one suspect was killed.
One police officer and one suspect were injured during the vehicular assault and an additional suspect received non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the shooting.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at approximately 12:46 a.m. on Saturday, Beaumont police officers attempted an investigative stop on a pickup truck. The truck fled, which led to a vehicle pursuit.
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle entered a cul-de-sac in the 500 block of Xenia Avenue. Upon reaching the end of the roadway the truck turned around and began ramming police vehicles resulting in an officer-involved shooting.
A police officer was injured due to the suspect ramming the officers' vehicles, according to the release. The officer was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
There were three occupants in the truck at the time of the incident, one occupant had a minor complaint of pain while the driver and a second passenger were transported to an area hospital for gunshot wounds.
On Monday, Jan 16, the police department announced that the driver had succumbed to his injuries.
The passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other officers were injured during this incident. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the public.
The names of the involved officers will not be released at this time.
Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail arrived to assume the investigation into the Officer Involved Shooting. This is an active and ongoing investigation.
The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation into the incident, per department policy.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Chapparosa of the Beaumont Police Department, at (951) 769-8500.
