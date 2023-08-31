San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency (SGPWA) is planning Brookside West Recharge Facility (Brookside West), an entirely new set of percolation basins that will support the growing demand for water storage.
A complement to SGPWA’s existing Brookside East Recharge Facility in Beaumont, Brookside West’s 62.5 acres will house approximately 25 acres of recharge ponds. The ponds, or basins, will import water from the State Water Project and filter the water down through layers of soil and rock to be stored underground. The facility may also be used for local stormwater capture and to recharge treated reclaimed water.
Project design will begin in 2024, with construction following in the next two to five years. SGPWA will be seeking grant opportunities at various stages of the project, which could keep costs down and extend the timeline.
“Recharge ponds offer an efficient solution to additional water storage while managing groundwater sustainably,” said Lance Eckhart, SGPWA general manager. “They’re a vital tool to surviving droughts, and with the recent wet season, an efficient solution to increased water supplies.”
Brookside West will be built adjacent to existing recharge ponds and nearby pipelines. This prime location needs minimal added infrastructure, costing less to secure and deliver water to retail water providers in SGPWA’s service area.
With increased operational flexibility between Brookside West and Brookside East, pond maintenance will be streamlined. There is also increased storage available when the State Water Project delivers peak levels of water supplies. The wet winter and strong runoff conditions from snowmelt this year have allowed the State Water Project to increase forecasted deliveries, making more water available to agencies with capacity — including groundwater recharge.
“Looking forward, the future of Brookside West Recharge Facility has real potential,” said SGPWA Board President Larry Smith. “We need more imported recharge facilities, and having the ability to also keep local sources of water local are all possible because of forward-focused projects like this one.”
For more information, visit www.sgpwa.com.
