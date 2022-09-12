The California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) is continuing construction on Interstate 10 from Beaumont to State Route 111. The following information is for the week of Sept. 11-17.
The westbound 22nd Street on-ramp will be closed until mid-December to assist with the new traffic switch and crossover. Commuters should utilize the westbound Eighth Street and Sunset on-ramps to get onto the I-10. Traffic going westbound will be able to use the temporary crossover and will notice the new traffic configuration in the area. Be advised, the posted speed limit is 60 mph in the entire work zone.
Crews have now adjusted the eastbound and westbound traffic configuration between Main Street and Haugen Lehmann (approximately 2.5 miles). Lane #3 will close to be reconstructed, with traffic being diverted into the temporary reconfigured outside lanes. Semi-trucks and traffic want in to exit Main Street will utilize temporary lane #4 while this construction takes place.
During daytime work hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, construction crews will perform demolition, excavation and paving operations. This work does not require lane closures during daytime hours, as work will be behind a k-rail.
Alternating lane and ramp closures will occur during nighttime work hours, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Please note, all ramps are subject to intermittent closures:
• Demolition, excavation and traffic configuration operations going both directions from Main Street to SR-111
• Paving operations going both directions from Pennsylvania Avenue to Eighth Street
The following are ramp full closures. During these closures, the ramps will be improved. Closures will begin during nighttime work hours and reopen at the end of the night shift:
• Westbound Pennsylvania Avenue off-ramp is anticipated to close Sept. 18 and reopen Sept. 28. Commuters should utilize Highland Springs or Sunset as a detour.
• Westbound 22nd Street off-ramp is anticipated to close Sept. 24 and reopen Sept. 24. Commuters should utilize Sunset, Eighth or Hargrave as a detour.
