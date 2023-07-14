Multiple fires burn in and around Pass Area

The afternoon of Friday, July 14, and into the evening Riverside County firefighters have been battling three fires in the areas of Beaumont and Moreno Valley where several residential areas have been issued evacuation warnings, with firefighters advising residents to be prepared for evacuation orders.
The first fire of the day was reported at 12:58 p.m. near the 9400 block of Reche Vista Road in Moreno Valley followed by the Highland Fire reported at 2:57 p.m. south of Highland Springs Avenue and Breckenridge Avenue in Beaumont and the Rabbit fire at 3:40 p.m. at Gilman Springs Road and Olive Avenue in Moreno Valley south of Beaumont.
As of a report issued by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department at 8:30 p.m. the Rabbit fire was the largest at 2,815 acres and 0 percent contained. More than 200 personnel are assigned to fighting this fire using air and ground tactics.
An evacuation warning has been issued for residents north of Gilman Springs and between Alessandro Boulevard and Highway 79. Within this area roads are closed to non-residents and residents are advised to be prepared to evacuate should the evacuation warning be bumped up to an evacuation order.
Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread for the Highland Fire in Beaumont, according Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova. As of Friday evening the fire was at 105 acres and 20 percent containment. An evacuation order issued earlier in the day has been downgraded to an evacuation warning.
At the Reche Fire, firefighters have reached 5 percent containment with the fire at 437 acres. This area is under an evacuation warning.
Causes fore each of these fires is under investigation.
Cordova warned that this is the beginning of what could be a long and busy fire season and advised residents everywhere to be prepared. For more information on how to prepare visit readyforwildfire.org.
