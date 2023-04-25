On Monday, April 24, a motorcycle rider died in a traffic collision on West Fourth Street in Beaumont.
According to a Beaumont Police Department press release, at 11:51 p.m. Beaumont police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Fourth Street for a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Officers arrived and located the downed motorcycle rider, who was not breathing and not responsive. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the rider was declared deceased at the scene by Cal Fire personnel.
A passenger in the other involved vehicle was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.
Beaumont police traffic investigators responded to investigate the collision and to determine the cause. If anyone has information about this collision, contact Corporal Clark at (951) 769-8500.
