Marijuana oil lab dismantled

On Wednesday, April 27, after responding to a 911 call for a shed fire Banning police officers discovered and dismantled a marijuana wax lab in a Banning backyard.
According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 9:19 p.m. on April 27, Banning police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a shed on fire in the backyard of 145 N. Third St. Officers arrived and located the resident, Anthony Dancy, 45, attempting to extinguish the fire.
Officers discovered that the shed contained an active “honey oil” lab. Surrounding residences were evacuated for safety reasons until the scene was made safe.
Riverside County Cal Fire responded to extinguish the fire. Cal Fire Arson Investigators, Cal Fire Hazardous Materials Team and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Marijuana Enforcement Team responded to the scene to assist the Banning Police Department with the investigation.
The honey oil lab was safely dismantled and pursuant to a search warrant, several ounces of finished honey oil or marijuana wax were recovered from the location.
According to the Fire & Burn Foundation, honey oil is a residue created by soaking parts of the marijuana plant in solvent or blasting it with butane gas. The result is a substance consumed by smoking, eating or vaporizing. It produces a potent high, but the process of making it is extraordinarily dangerous as the solvents and gases used to produce the oil are extremely flammable and often saturate clothing.
Dancy was later arrested, after receiving medical treatment for minor injuries. He was booked for violation of 11379.6(a) H&S—Manufacturing a Controlled Substance and 273a(a) PC—Child Endangerment. He was later released on a $50,000 bail. Additional charges will be filled with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office related to the lab and arson. Banning Police Case # 22-897.
Any information or inquires, contact the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.
