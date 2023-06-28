Man arrested for kidnapping

On Tuesday, June 20, the Banning Police Department arrested Hector Puga Sanchez, 32, for kidnapping and inflicting corporal injury, relating to its investigation of a disturbance at the Days Inn on June 11.
According to a department press release, at 8:54 p.m. on June 11 Banning police officers responded to the Days Inn, 2320 W. Ramsey St., in the city of Banning, in reference to a disturbance at the motel. Witnesses advised that a Hispanic male, identified as Hector Puga Sanchez, kicked in the door to a room at the location and dragged a female out of the room by force. Officers arrived, but Sanchez had already fled the area.
On June 15 Banning police detectives made contact with the female in this incident. She had sustained serious bodily injury and identified Sanchez as her attacker. A felony arrest warrant was obtained for the arrest of Hector Puga Sanchez for multiple violations.
On June 20 Banning police officers and detectives conducted a search of the transient encampments where Sanchez was known to frequent. Sanchez was located and taken into custody without incident.
He was booked on multiple felony charges including Kidnapping (207(a) PC) and Inflicting Corporal Injury/Spouse (273.5(a) PC).
