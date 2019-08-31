Canyon Lanes at Morongo Casino was bustling with excitement Saturday as 120 league and non-league bowlers competed in the ninth annual Carol’s Kitchen bowling tournament fundraiser.
Strikes, spares and gutter balls were part of the fun for the participants, who teased and supported one another for a good cause.
Carol’s Kitchen is celebrating 21 years in the San Gorgonio Pass, providing meals for the needy at six locations in Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon.
The nonprofit was formed in 1999 by Jim and Carol Ragan, who wanted to honor their late daughter Carol, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Washington in 1997.
Carol Allbaugh, who serves on the Carol’s Kitchen board of directors, said that registration for the bowling tournament was $35 per person.
Carol’s Kitchen feeds 3,000 people a month and that it costs $3 per meal to feed individuals.
Carol’s Kitchen does not receive federal funding and relies on donations and grants to provide the monthly meals.
Each team had four bowlers. Some were individuals and others were comprised of families.
Judy and Eddie Winters, of Beaumont, were not looking to break any records. This was the first time they bowled in the Carol’s Kitchen bowling tournament.
Judy Winters said she learned of the tournament because she is a cook at the Carol’s Kitchen Cabazon location every other Monday.
“We’ve practiced for the past two weeks, “ she said. “I broke 100 a couple of times. One day, I had three strikes.”
Her husband, Eddie, joked about his bowling talents. “She actually beat me once,” he said.
Karl and Johanna Benink were talking with Rev. Bill Dunn of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church before the tournament began.
The Beninks’ were league players in Northridge for 15 years before moving to Banning.
Johanna Benink was playing on Rev. Dunn’s team, which included his family. Karl Benink was sitting this tournament out.
Louie and Susie Esquivel, of Beaumont, were playing with their neighbor Richard Stolar, and former Banning mayor Debbie Franklin.
Louie Esquivel said he and his wife were doing ok. “We’re just having fun,” he said.
Neighbor Stolar was getting a lot of strikes.
Susie Esquivel said she and her husband bowl in two leagues together. “I’m doing a little over my average,’’ she said.
Charlene Hunter was sponsored by her former employer, the Record Gazette, so she could play in the tournament. She has played in two Carol’s Kitchen bowling tournaments.
“It was nice. It was fun,” Hunter said, about Saturday’s fundraiser.
On the other side of the room, Tony Carey was bowling in honor of his late friend, Carol Ragan.
The TV producer drove out from Los Angeles to participate in the fundraiser. He met Carol when they were students at USC 30 years ago. They dated three months and remained friends until her death in 1997.
Carey became friends with her parents after her funeral.
Last year, Carol’s Kitchen held their gala dinner and he helped put that together in October 2018. Carey said that he and several of Carol’s friends put an ad in the program, congratulating the Ragans’ for their work to feed the needy in the San Gorgonio Pass for two decades.
“I think she would be really proud of her parents,” Carey said.
He also said she would have appreciated all of the volunteers’ work with the non-profit organization.
Carey said that Carol’s favorite quote in her journal was “Ask your heart what is right and follow it.”
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586, ext. 119.
