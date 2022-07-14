Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD) released its annual Water Quality Report on Thursday, June 30. The report demonstrates the district’s devotion to continuing to deliver high-quality water to customers’ taps.

“BCVWD is committed to meeting or exceeding all state and federal regulations. The results of our ongoing quality testing, outlined in this report, illustrate our dedication to ensuring customers continue to have a safe water supply,” said Treasurer John Covington, on behalf of the Board of Directors.

BCVWD produces the report annually based on hundreds of water samples collected and tested throughout the year. This includes daily and weekly testing to check for bacteria, viruses and other contaminants, as well as ensure successful disinfection of the water.

The 2021 annual Water Quality Report shares results of monitoring from the period of Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, and may also include earlier monitoring data. The district did not have any violations to report, meaning customer water remains safe and can be used with confidence.

The report also provides customers with important information and news, including drought and conservation updates, water sustainability efforts, bill payment support, wildfire and emergency preparation, and details about district’s water delivery system and operations.

To read the report, go to bcvwd.org/2021-Consumer-Confidence-Report. For more information, visit bcvwd.org.

