As part of the city of Banning annual street maintenance project, storm drain and street improvements at the intersection of Sunset and Ramsey will be under construction starting Tuesday, Sept. 6.
• Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Ramsey
• Southbound traffic on Sunset will be reduced to one lane.
• Southbound Sunset to eastbound Ramsey left turns will be prohibited.
• Northbound traffic on Sunset will not be affected.
Please use alternate routes to avoid the construction area, and construction delays are expected.
