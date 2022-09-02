As part of the city of Banning annual street maintenance project, storm drain and street improvements at the intersection of Sunset and Ramsey will be under construction starting Tuesday, Sept. 6.

• Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Ramsey

• Southbound traffic on Sunset will be reduced to one lane.

• Southbound Sunset to eastbound Ramsey left turns will be prohibited.

• Northbound traffic on Sunset will not be affected.

Please use alternate routes to avoid the construction area, and construction delays are expected.

